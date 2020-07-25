Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $271.89 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

