SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 27,838 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 418.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Amerisafe worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $63.60 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

