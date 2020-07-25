SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 84,523 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 281.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.