SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 253.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Graco by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

