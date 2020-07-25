SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,649 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,948,000 after purchasing an additional 394,168 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,792,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.43.

Mastercard stock opened at $306.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

