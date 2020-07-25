SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 500.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of RPT Realty worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,087,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,606,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,572 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $493.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

