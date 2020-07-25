SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $387.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

