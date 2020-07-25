Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,327,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $663,379,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $647,840,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $382.25 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $402.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

