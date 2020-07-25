Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

