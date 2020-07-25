Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $461,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $382.25 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $402.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

