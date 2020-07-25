SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 55.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $66.70.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.