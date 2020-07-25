SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,339,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

NYSE:Y opened at $537.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.78 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.97 and a 200 day moving average of $605.40.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.