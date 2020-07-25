Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,560 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

BUD stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.