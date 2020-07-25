Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Position Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.00. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

