SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Gentherm worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $26,601,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Gentherm stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

