Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,979,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN opened at $132.96 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

