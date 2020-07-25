Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 309 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $198.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Cfra lowered their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.