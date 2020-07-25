Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells $43,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $43,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.80, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

