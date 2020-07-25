Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.11 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.