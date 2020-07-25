Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $95,000 in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGM stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGM. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

