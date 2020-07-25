Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,846.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 323.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 96,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $14.38 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

