12,792 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC owned 0.18% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,759,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 669,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($19.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.03) by ($4.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $715.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -86.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $15.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

