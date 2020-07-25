New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,980 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,386,000 after buying an additional 287,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,938,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,377,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after buying an additional 44,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE:PFG opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

