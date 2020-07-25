New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 712,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.