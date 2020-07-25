New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.07 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in M&T Bank by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

