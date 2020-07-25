New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,834 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,665 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

