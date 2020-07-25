New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,093 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United Rentals worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management grew its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.07 Million Position in M&T Bank Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,834 Shares of Amcor plc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,093 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Occidental Petroleum Co. Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
