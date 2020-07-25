New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,093 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United Rentals worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management grew its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.