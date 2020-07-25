Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $63.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.