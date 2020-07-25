Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $383,356,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

