New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 847 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth $141,296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after buying an additional 625,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $55,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $156.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

