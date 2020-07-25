Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $23,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 159.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 303.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 340,098 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $63.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

