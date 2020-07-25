Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

MAA stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.