New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CDW worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

