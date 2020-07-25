Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Lazard by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

