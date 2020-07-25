Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,263 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 333.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

AES stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

