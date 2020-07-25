Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $270,145,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 80.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,706,000 after acquiring an additional 254,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $988.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of -235.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $957.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $722.17. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.65.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

