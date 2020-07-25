Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 763.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,492,000 after purchasing an additional 280,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,010,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,520,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,381,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,980 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,980 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.07 Million Position in M&T Bank Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.07 Million Position in M&T Bank Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,834 Shares of Amcor plc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,834 Shares of Amcor plc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,093 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,093 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Hologic, Inc. Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report