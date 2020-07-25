Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $6,162,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $359.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $372.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

