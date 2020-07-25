State Street Corp Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.87% of BOK Financial worth $25,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In related news, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.64. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

