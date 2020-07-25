Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,505 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,980 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,980 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.07 Million Position in M&T Bank Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.07 Million Position in M&T Bank Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,834 Shares of Amcor plc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,834 Shares of Amcor plc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,093 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,093 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Hologic, Inc. Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report