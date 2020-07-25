Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,505 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

