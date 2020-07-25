Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,735,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5,482.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

