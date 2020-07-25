Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $3.96 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 304.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $58.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

