Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 451,102 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $582,770. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.