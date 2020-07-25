Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $35.77 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.