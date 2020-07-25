Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,659 Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 58.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Bancolombia SA has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3179 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several analysts have commented on CIB shares. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

