Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,809,000 after buying an additional 2,684,593 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,136,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,008,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,745,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,341 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

