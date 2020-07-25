Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 341.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 29.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 137.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 208,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 120,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTN stock opened at $193.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average of $194.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

