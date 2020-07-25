Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

EIX stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

