Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $117,000 in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 519.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $6,573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $248.29 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

