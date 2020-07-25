Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 1,821 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $69.91 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

